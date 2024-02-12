EMC Capital Management Buys 25,129 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 168.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.4% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,713,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $437.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.