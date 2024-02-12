Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of ERJ opened at $18.11 on Friday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 19.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Embraer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

