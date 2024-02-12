Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Elmer Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMA opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. Elmer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
About Elmer Bancorp
