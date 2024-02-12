Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 24.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $314,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.64. The company had a trading volume of 891,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.35 and a 200 day moving average of $225.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $249.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

