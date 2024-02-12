Ellevest Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.34. The company had a trading volume of 267,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,340. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.