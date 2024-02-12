Ellevest Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.