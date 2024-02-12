Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 352,237 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 27.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 154.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $237.03. 697,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,427. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.60. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $114.64 and a twelve month high of $248.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.29.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.