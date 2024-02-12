Electroneum 1-Day Volume Reaches $625,589.02 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $46.19 million and $625,589.02 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005645 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,334,742 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

