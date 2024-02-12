Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE EPC opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

