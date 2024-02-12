Econ Financial Services Corp Trims Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,997 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.