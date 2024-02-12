Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases 15,838 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,498,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 81,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. 106,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

