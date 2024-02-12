Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $401,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 576,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 425,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,071. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.