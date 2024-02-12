Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 858,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

