Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.05. 513,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3398 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

