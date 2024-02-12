Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $107.61. 1,297,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

