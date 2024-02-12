Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.43. 1,113,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,152. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

