Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Shares of 11,936 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.65. 5,008,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,514,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.