eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $656.97 million and $13.74 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,749.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.09 or 0.00556972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00163927 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,632,935,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,632,960,923,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

