eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.43 on Friday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

