Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EFBI opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $18.72.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile
