Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFBI opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

