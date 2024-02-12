Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:DT opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

