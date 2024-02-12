Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 2.1%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $28.00. 383,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,059,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get Doximity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doximity

Doximity Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Doximity by 177.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.