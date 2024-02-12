Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,770,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DEI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,697. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

