Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $139.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

