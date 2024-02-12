Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

