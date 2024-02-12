Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.65

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 33059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

