Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Lowered by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 6.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.49% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock remained flat at $30.08 during trading hours on Monday. 82,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

