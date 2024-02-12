Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

Insider Transactions at Dicker Data

In other news, insider David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($7.88), for a total value of A$860,102.85 ($558,508.35). In other news, insider David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($7.88), for a total value of A$860,102.85 ($558,508.35). Also, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.65 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,250.00 ($37,824.68). Insiders have sold 211,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

