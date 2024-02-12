DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHI Group

DHI Group Stock Up 10.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Shares of DHX opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 431,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 342,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 284,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.