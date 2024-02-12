Deutsche Bank AG Sells 268,701 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 268,701 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $240,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $240.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.44.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

