Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,296,329 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,243,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,296,329 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.69% of Kinder Morgan worth $252,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

