Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.75% of Public Storage worth $345,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $284.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.32. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

