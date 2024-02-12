Deutsche Bank AG Has $357.58 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,439 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $357,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Shares of DE opened at $382.03 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

