Deutsche Bank AG Has $271.78 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.57% of Iron Mountain worth $271,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 890.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $68.62 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,081 shares of company stock worth $4,761,039. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

