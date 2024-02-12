Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Up 830.0% in January

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 830.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,942.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,170,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 87,281 shares of company stock valued at $560,510 in the last 90 days.

Get Destra Multi-Alternative Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 395,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 127,307 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter worth $2,129,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter worth $6,467,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the third quarter worth $2,157,000.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,321. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

(Get Free Report)

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.