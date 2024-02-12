Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.16

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 19649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.