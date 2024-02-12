DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.81. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 74.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

