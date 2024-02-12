DaVita (DVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita stock opened at $109.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DaVita by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

