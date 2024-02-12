Davis Selected Advisers Sells 6,640 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $147.49. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

