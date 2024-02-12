Davis Selected Advisers Sells 34,380 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,380 shares during the period. Loews makes up 0.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Loews were worth $95,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Loews by 815.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Loews by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,002 shares of company stock worth $3,738,943 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of L opened at $72.91 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

