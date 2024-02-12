Davis Selected Advisers Sells 21,440 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

NYSE CUBE opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

