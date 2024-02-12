Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BABA traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $73.43. 2,835,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,383,855. The company has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

