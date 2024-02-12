Davis Selected Advisers Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.23% of Terreno Realty worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO opened at $63.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

