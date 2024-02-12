Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 5,680 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in UDR were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

