Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 1,690 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.