Davis Selected Advisers Has $7.31 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after buying an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,697,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

