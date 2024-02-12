Davis Selected Advisers Has $39.15 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $39,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 224,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 688,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

FERG traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $198.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,612. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

