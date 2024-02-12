Davis Selected Advisers Has $385.96 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $385,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,434.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,420.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,445.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.