Davis Selected Advisers Has $139.09 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 932,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 0.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.13% of American Express worth $139,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $212.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $214.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average is $167.56. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

