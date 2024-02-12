Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,255 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.41. 127,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

